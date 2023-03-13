Packers Free Agency 2023: Live updates, signings, reports, and news

Keep up with all of the Packers’ free agency news here.

The NFL’s free agency frenzy is now underway. Monday brought the start of the league’s pre-free agency negotiation period, during which NFL teams can begin communicating with the agents of players who are set to be unrestricted free agents. That comes ahead of the start of the 2023 league year, which comes at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Teams must have all of their tenders in to restricted and exclusive-rights free agents in by that time. After that moment, players can begin putting ink to paper on contracts and locking in the deals that have been agreed to in principle over the prior 52 hours.

Which members of their free agent class will the Green Bay Packers re-sign? Already back is cornerback and kickoff returner Keisean Nixon, returning on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $6 million. That decision came with Aaron Rodgers’ decision still hanging in the balance as well.

Will others join Nixon in returning to Green Bay? Stay tuned in the coming days for more news out of Green Bay.