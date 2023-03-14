Reports: Jets are “closing” on Allen Lazard, interested in Randall Cobb

Earlier today, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard — one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ closest friends on the team — was considering two franchises for his services in free agency, with one being the New York Jets. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, whoever that unnamed team was is no longer in the hunt. Rapoport said it “seems to be all Jets” on the Lazard front.

Rapoport would go on and note that the Jets “probably” would sign another former Packers receiver, Randall Cobb, if the Jets can land Rodgers in a trade. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reported that Cobb has decided to play in 2023 after mulling over the idea of retirement following an offseason ankle surgery. Schefter would go on to confirm Rapoport’s report by stating that the Jets are “closing in” on Lazard and that Cobb is “expected to be on [the Jets’] radar in the coming days.”

As of now, the official word on Rodgers’ situation is that the belief is that he will eventually be traded to New York but the ink has not touched paper as of yet. On NFL Network, Mike Garafolo claimed that Rodgers and the Jets have talked in the last day and that Rodgers’ compensation is the biggest holdup in the trade outside of the quarterback’s decision to accept a trade to New York.

Rodgers has openly contemplated retirement over the last two offseasons but stated after the regular season that he would not hold the team hostage. Packers president Mark Murphy said this weekend that his hope is that Rodgers makes a decision before 4 PM Eastern on Wednesday, which is when free agency deals can become official with the start of the new league year. Yesterday, Schefter reported that the two “primary” options for Rodgers are retirement or a trade to the Jets.

In 2022, Lazard led the Packers with 60 receptions, 788 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns over 15 games. Cobb made three starts over 13 games and recorded 34 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown.

At the moment, the only rostered receivers who have ever caught a regular season reception for the Packers are Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure — all second-year draft picks.