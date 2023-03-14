Seahawks to sign former Packers DL Jarran Reed to 2-year deal

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed is returning to the Seattle Seahawks — the franchise that drafted him back in 2016. Reed, coming off of a season with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed with the Packers on a one-year, $3.25 million contract in 2022 and was Green Bay’s starting 3-4 defensive end across from Dean Lowry last year.

Reed started 14 of 17 games last season and registered 52 tackles, five tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks. Still, the best ball in his career remains his 2018 campaign with the Seahawks, when he pulled in 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses. Now, he’ll be reunited with his former head coach Pete Carroll upon his return to Seattle.

As a reminder, this deal is unofficial until at least 4 PM Eastern on Wednesday as we’re still in the “legal tampering period” of free agency. According to Pelissero, Reed is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Seahawks.

Reed is the second player the Packers have reportedly lost in free agency after it was reported earlier today that receiver Allen Lazard is set to sign a four-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets, who are obviously trying to recruit quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be their signal-caller in 2023. According to a recent report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers has requested that the Jets look at bringing in Lazard, receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis to New York. Don’t expect Reed to be the final loss that Green Bay takes in this free-agency cycle.

While the combination of Reed and Lowry was underwhelming on the Packers’ defensive line last season, the team has little to no depth at the position as it stands today. Only three rostered interior defensive linemen on the team have ever taken a snap for Green Bay: Kenny Clark, backup nose tackle T.J. Slaton and second-year first-rounder Devonte Wyatt. The top backup lineman in the Packers’ 3-4 front is currently Jonathan Ford, a 2022 seventh-round pick who was a healthy scratch in every single game during his rookie year.

Update:

Deal is now done: 2 years, max of $10.8M, source said. https://t.co/rTycu5lsJY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Reed’s contract is worth a maximum of $10.8 million, which presumably includes incentives.