Wednesday Cheese Curds: Will March 15 bring change again in Green Bay?

Beware the Ides of March, I guess.

One year ago today, Aaron Rodgers officially signed the mega-extension partially responsible for the current situation in Green Bay. Today, he’ll go on the Pat McAfee show and say…something. I guess we have reason to be wary of March 15 as fans of the Packers.

On top of that, the new league year officially begins today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Every bit of free agency maneuvering we’ve seen so far officially takes effect today, as do restricted free agent tenders (which, for the Packers, includes offensive lineman Yosh Nijman). Suffice it to say, it’s a busy day regardless of what goes on with any given quarterback, much less one appearing on a notable talk show.

To roughly paraphrase William Shakespeare, then, have your head on a swivel today — and every day, for that matter.

Through two days of quasi-free agency, here’s a look at everything the Packers have done.

A look around the rest of the league. Who’s cashing in and who’s losing out?

Lamar Jackson’s intractable contract situation grows apparently more complicated by the day.

Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Games Lost metric is one of the best measurements of the impact of injuries, and I really like this deep dive into how injuries affected the Rams this year.

