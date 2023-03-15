Wednesday Cheese Curds: Will March 15 bring change again in Green Bay?

Beware the Ides of March, I guess.
One year ago today, Aaron Rodgers officially signed the mega-extension partially responsible for the current situation in Green Bay. Today, he’ll go on the Pat McAfee show and say…something. I guess we have reason to be wary of March 15 as fans of the Packers.
On top of that, the new league year officially begins today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Every bit of free agency maneuvering we’ve seen so far officially takes effect today, as do restricted free agent tenders (which, for the Packers, includes offensive lineman Yosh Nijman). Suffice it to say, it’s a busy day regardless of what goes on with any given quarterback, much less one appearing on a notable talk show.
To roughly paraphrase William Shakespeare, then, have your head on a swivel today — and every day, for that matter.
Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency | Packers Wire
Through two days of quasi-free agency, here’s a look at everything the Packers have done.
2023 NFL free agency Day 2 winners and losers: Eagles have banner day; many Jets WRs in limbo | CBS Sports
A look around the rest of the league. Who’s cashing in and who’s losing out?
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract | NFL.com
Lamar Jackson’s intractable contract situation grows apparently more complicated by the day.
How Record OL Injuries Doomed Rams Title Defense | Football Outsiders
Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Games Lost metric is one of the best measurements of the impact of injuries, and I really like this deep dive into how injuries affected the Rams this year.
Lambeau Field to host ‘Timeout for Reading’ literacy event March 25 | Packers.com
Go read in Green Bay!
Italian’s espresso machine a hit at World Baseball Classic | Associated Press
Italy is enjoying a different kind of performing enhancing substance in the World Baseball Classic.
