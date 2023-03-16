Aaron Rodgers trade: The latest news, rumors updates, and analysis

Where does the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets currently stand? Here’s all of our coverage.

We know Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets in 2023, and we have some idea of what the Packers want from the Jets in return for the future Hall of Famer. So now we’re just in a holding pattern as the details get worked out.

We’ve been covering all of the twists and turns in this story, from Rodgers going on a darkness retreat as he contemplated this decision, to Rodgers being a special guest host on an astrology webinar, to the actual football stuff, like Rodgers saying on the Pat McAfee Show that he’s deciding between the Jets and retirement. To make it easy for you to keep up with the saga, we’ve collected all of our coverage here.

We’ll update this stream each time there’s a new development, so check back often for more details as we all continue to play this waiting game.