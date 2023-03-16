2023 Free Agency: Packers bring in S Tarvarius Moore for visit

With 2022 starting safety Adrian Amos on the open market, the Green Bay Packers continue to search for answers at the position. At least one option appears to be former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore, who took a visit to Green Bay on Thursday according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Along with Moore, long snapper Matt Orzech was also given a tour of the Packers’ facilities today. On Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Orzech and Green Bay had agreed to terms on a three-year contract that should pit Orzech against the team’s reigning long snapper Jack Coco over the summer. Because the new league year just began yesterday, Wednesday also marked the first opportunity that teams were allowed to talk directly to free agent players — and therefore host them on visits.

Moore was drafted in the third round out of Southern Miss back in 2018 but is just now coming out of his rookie contract because of a 2021 Achilles tear. That injury essentially turned his four-year deal with San Francisco into a five-year contract.

The former Golden Eagle has played a total of 1,046 defensive snaps and 1,096 special teams snaps over his NFL career. He’s played in 61 games over his four available seasons to go along with 13 starts. After playing 540 snaps of defense in 2020, prior to his Achilles tear, he only managed to get on the field for 41 defensive snaps in 2022 — but recorded 222 snaps on special teams.

At the very least, it seems like Moore could be a contributor on special teams if signed. It’s worth noting that Green Bay has been able to go head-to-head with San Francisco in recent years, including in the last preseason, so the Packers’ staff has been able to get a live look at him playing on the defensive side of the ball before.

eProbably not coincidentally, none of the top #RAS FS are considered top prospects. Troy Apke, Tarvarius Moore, these are sexy mid/late round pickups more than immediate starter types. pic.twitter.com/tm1tRW91xQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2018

If he still has some of that 4.32-second 40-yard dash speed in the tank after the injury, I wouldn’t blame the team for giving him a shot. According to Wilson, a deal with Moore isn’t “immediate,” as he’s currently still on his visit.