Packers sign Tarvarius Moore following visit

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers officially announced the signings of long snapper Matt Orzech and safety Tarvarius Moore. Orzech reportedly agreed to terms with Green Bay on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. Yesterday, Thursday, Orzech and Moore both took a visit to see the Packers’ facility and staff, which is when they apparently signed their deals.

According to reports, Moore was still on his visit to Green Bay on Thursday night. It was stated at the time that a decision on a potential signing wasn’t “immediate.” It sounds like that visit must have gone well, as he now is expected to contribute on special teams for the Packers.

Moore was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers out of Southern Miss after the safety prospect ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. Moore was a rotational player in the 49ers' secondary during his first three years, recording 13 starts over that time. Unfortunately, the combination of the breakout of Talanoa Hufanga and Moore’s Achilles tear in 2021 led to Moore being pushed down the depth chart. In 2022, Moore played just 41 total defensive snaps during the regular season, but he did play on that side of the ball during a preseason matchup against the Packers last season.

For his career, Moore has played 1,046 defensive snaps and 1,096 special teams snaps during the regular season. While Green Bay does have a need at safety — as starter Adrian Amos is currently on the open market — it’s worth noting Moore’s special teams contributions because of the Packers’ reliance on the position under special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. In his first year in Green Bay, Bisaccia played seven different safeties on special teams for a total of 886 snaps on that side of the ball. Six of them played over 97 or more snaps on special teams, including all three starters: Amos, Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage.

Contract details have not been announced or reported at this point in time.