Good morning from Indianapolis! On this Thursday morning, no Cheese Curds will be coming, but three APC contributors have boots on the ground in Indianapolis for another day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

This afternoon is the first time that players will take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium during this year’s event, as the defensive line and linebacker groups head out for their on-field drills. Tune in to NFL Network and NFL+ for full coverage of the workouts, which are scheduled to run from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern.

Here’s a look at today’s events for each of the four groups of players in attendance in Indianapolis:

Group 1 — DL/LB: Measurements, on-field workouts

Group 2 — DB/PK/ST: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Group 3 — QB, WR, TE: General medical exams, broadcast interviews

Group 4 — RB, OL: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Below, you can follow along with the SB Nation contributors covering the Combine from Indianapolis, which includes APC’s Justis Mosqueda, Tyler Brooke, and Tex Western.