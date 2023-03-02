 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Combine 2023: Thursday schedule & live updates

The first players take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon after another group meets with the media.

By Evan "Tex" Western
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Good morning from Indianapolis! On this Thursday morning, no Cheese Curds will be coming, but three APC contributors have boots on the ground in Indianapolis for another day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

This afternoon is the first time that players will take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium during this year’s event, as the defensive line and linebacker groups head out for their on-field drills. Tune in to NFL Network and NFL+ for full coverage of the workouts, which are scheduled to run from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Eastern.

Here’s a look at today’s events for each of the four groups of players in attendance in Indianapolis:

Group 1 — DL/LB: Measurements, on-field workouts
Group 2 — DB/PK/ST: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Group 3 — QB, WR, TE: General medical exams, broadcast interviews
Group 4 — RB, OL: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Below, you can follow along with the SB Nation contributors covering the Combine from Indianapolis, which includes APC’s Justis Mosqueda, Tyler Brooke, and Tex Western.

