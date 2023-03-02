Panthers have called Packers about possible Aaron Rodgers trade, per report

Add another team to the list of potential suitors for Aaron Rodgers in case the quarterback decides to leave the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have called the Packers to inquire about Rodgers.

Making a run at Rodgers would fit with a recent trend for Carolina. The Panthers has acquired high-profile quarterbacks via trades in each of the past two offseasons, bringing in Sam Darnold in 2021 and Baker Mayfield last year. Both of those two players started games in Carolina last year, as did P.J. Walker, though the Panthers waived Mayfield late in the season.

Rodgers is not the only quarterback the Panthers appear to be interested in this spring, either. The Panthers have met with free agent Derek Carr at the Combine in Indianapolis this week as well.

After firing head coach Matt Rhule midway through last season, Carolina has a new coaching staff led by Frank Reich. Reich has assembled a large staff of veteran NFL coaches, including another former Colts head coach in Jim Caldwell and former Packer offensive line coach James Campen.

The seriousness of the Panthers' interest in Rodgers is yet to be determined, and this may just be a matter of the team gauging the Packers' asking price should Rodgers decide to ask for a trade. Still, keep Carolina in mind along with other teams like the New York Jets if that situation becomes a reality.