Packers Reacts Survey: What is Green Bay’s biggest draft need?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s been a few weeks, so let’s take a temperature check on where Packers fans’ heads are at now that the first wave of free agency is over. There are still plenty of questions that general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to solve this off-season, so put on your front office hat and let us know what you would do if you were in his shoes.

Should the team hold out for a first-round pick in a Rodgers trade?

According to Aaron Rodgers, what is stalling a trade of him to the New York Jets is the compensation that the Green Bay Packers want back for him. With that in mind, what would you be willing to take for Rodgers to not retire as a Packer? The Jets just traded Elijah Moore and a third-round pick for the Cleveland Browns’ second-round pick — which now gives New York three picks in the top 43 selections of next’s month draft — so there are options.

Which is the Packers’ biggest need in the 2023 draft?

Back in April, we polled Acme Packing Company’s readership on the team’s biggest needs going into the 2023 off-season. At the time, the safety position (34 percent) beat out the tight end position (29 percent) as the top vote-getter. The Packers haven’t been able to make many moves in free agency, but it’s worth noting that they did sign safety Tarvarius Moore and have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and tight end Tyler Davis. With the editions at safety, has tight end become the biggest hole on Green Bay’s roster?

What would you prefer as a QB2 option?

As Tex Western wrote on Friday, the veteran quarterback market is quickly evaporating. With Jordan Love going into his first year as a starter, one would think that the Packers would want some experience in the quarterback room to help guide Love through his ups and downs. A draft choice, or even an undrafted free agent, would be a much cheaper option for the team, though. Where would you like to see QB2 come from? Name the quarterback if you have one in mind.