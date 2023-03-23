Draft Talk 4.0: Ranking the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

After a week off, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda sat down to speak about the 2023 defensive line prospects at the top of this draft class. It is truly a “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” type of class for the defensive linemen, as each individual player has some sort of major question mark. Those question marks can range from off-field issues to effort issues to questions about health to scheme limitations.

Beyond just the top-100 defensive line prospects, our crew also revisited their tight end rankings after diving deeper into the class. Justis got a chance to watch Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker and Clemson’s Davis Allen, but, unfortunately, both he and Tyler came away disappointed with Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz’s tape.

Justis’ homework for next week’s episode, which will highlight the receiver class, is to watch the following defensive linemen, on Tyler’s recommendation: Texas’ Moro Ojomo, Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner and Florida’s Gervon Dexter.

Timestamps

0:00: Rodgers Watch update

6:45: The Packers’ needs after a week of free agency

11:00: Defensive line rankings

49:30: Revisiting some tight ends

Justis’ defensive line rankings:

Jalen Carter, Georgia Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin Mazi Smith, Michigan Bryan Bresee, Clemson Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh Byron Young, Alabama Siaki Ika, Baylor

Tyler’s defensive line rankings:

Jalen Carter, Georgia Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh Bryan Bresee, Clemson Mazi Smith, Michigan Moro Ojomo, Texas Byron Young, Alabama Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin Kobie Turner, Wake Forest Gervon Dexter, Florida Siaki Ika, Baylor

