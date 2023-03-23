2023 NFL Draft: Iowa State pass-rusher Will McDonald visits the Packers

It appears as though the Green Bay Packers are going to continue to use their pre-draft visits to get a better look at potential top-100 selections. Last season, general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted six players who took visits to Green Bay during the spring. This is in contrast to the team’s previous visit strategy, which was developed under former general manager Ted Thompson, that used visits as a recruiting extension of undrafted free agency.

The first reported visit the Packers had this offseason was with Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, who is currently ranked 34th on the consensus draft board. According to his Instagram story, the second player identified to take a visit to Green Bay in this class is Iowa State pass-rusher Will McDonald IV.

McDonald played at Casimir Pulaski High School (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and Wakuesha North High School (Waukesha, Wisconsin) as a prep before going on to make three straight First-Team All-Big 12 squads with the Cyclones at the college level. Over the course of his career with Iowa State, McDonald registered 40.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks, breaking Von Miller’s record for career sacks in the Big 12. At the moment, he’s ranked 43rd on the consensus draft board, which puts him in play around the Packers’ second-round selection.

RAS so far for Will McDonald, with unofficial times from pro day. Not looking too bad at all, but we knew coming in that he was a hell of an athlete. https://t.co/peZzALA4I8 pic.twitter.com/QvQXL4vTsM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2023

According to recent reports, McDonald ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and a 6.79-second three-cone at Iowa State’s pro day, high scores in drills that generally have a strong correlation to success at arguably the most athletically-demanding position in the sport. The catch is that McDonald only weighed in at 239 pounds in Indianapolis, but he allegedly added an extra six pounds since his appearance at the combine.

Below is Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke’s scouting report on McDonald: