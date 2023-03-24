Packers’ dates for 2023 offseason workouts, OTAs, & minicamp revealed

On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced the dates for each of its 32 teams’ offseason programs. Offseason workouts will run from April through mid-June, with teams starting on different days depending on whether they have coaching staffs returning for 2023 or new head coaches.

For the Green Bay Packers, who will have Matt LaFleur at the helm for a fifth season, the offseason workout program will begin on April 17th. Players will be able to start attending off-the-field meetings and working with strength, conditioning, and rehabilitation programs at that time for the following two weeks, a period that will run through April 30th. Then, starting on April 31st, teams can add walkthrough drills to the program to start installing some plays, though no contact or live speed drills will be permitted.

Finally, full team practices can begin the week of May 22nd, when Organized Team Activities can begin. The Packers will hold their OTA practices over the following three weeks, with each week having three sessions. The team will hold back-to-back practices on two days, then have a day off, then the third practice on the fourth day of each work week, with the dates as follows:

Week 1: May 22, 23, 25

Week 2: May 30, 31, June 2

Week 3: June 5, 6, 8

Up through the end of OTAs, the entire offseason program is voluntary for all players. However, many Packers who are on second or third contracts have workout bonus clauses in their deals that will effectively ensure their attendance. These players must attend a certain percentage of the offseason program activities to earn those bonuses, which in many cases can be several hundred thousand dollars in compensation.

Finally, the team will convene the week after OTAs conclude for its mandatory minicamp, a three-day set of practices that will be required for all players under contract. That minicamp will run from June 13 through June 15, after which time the offseason program will be complete. Following minicamp, the next time the team will be together will be for the start of training camp in late July.