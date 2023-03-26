Packers Reacts Results: Tight end remains Green Bay’s biggest need

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week, we asked our readership what they thought about three major questions the Packers have to answer moving forward:

Should the team hold out for a first-round pick in a Rodgers trade?

Which is the Packers’ biggest need in the 2023 draft? (Tight end or safety)

What would you prefer as a QB2 option? (Veteran free agent, draft pick or UDFA)

Let’s take a look at where Green Bay fans stand in late March after we touch on the Packers appearing on one of the national polls.

National Results

For the life of me, I can’t understand why the Packers are considered a loser in free agency. The only player who they lost who is even worth a compensatory draft pick is receiver Allen Lazard, a target that they were priced out of entirely. There was no way Green Bay was going to pay $11 million per year for Lazard.

Maybe this is just a reaction based on the team moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers — a choice the front office decided themselves. Interestingly enough, it doesn’t appear that sportsbooks think there’s that much of a difference between the 2023 Packers under Rodgers or Jordan Love. The team’s chances at winning a Super Bowl this year have hovered around the league average before and after all of the Rodgers to the New York Jets talk began.

Acme Packing Company Results

Nearly two-thirds of you think general manager Brian Gutekunst should continue to drag out his conversations with the Jets until they come to the table with a first-round pick. Recent reports still claim that the Packers are looking for a first-round draft choice in exchange for Rodgers and there are few reasons for Green Bay to blink before the Jets. Last week, we noted seven dates that could be key to track in this Packers-Jets staredown.

The two biggest holes on the Packers’ roster, from both a numbers and starting-caliber talent perspective, are tight end and safety. In the early waves of free agency, Green Bay brought back depth players tight end Tyler Davis and safety Rudy Ford and also signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. Three-quarters of you think tight end remains the biggest need on the team following those moves. If you’re one of those people who voted with the majority, here’s some good news: The Packers hosted a pre-draft visit with Georgia tight end Darnell Washington last week.

Two-thirds of you think that Jordan Love should be paired with a veteran quarterback for the 2023 season. Currently, the only non-Rodgers quarterback who is set to share the room with Love is Danny Etling, a quarterback-receiver hybrid who has spent time with nine NFL squads but has never thrown a regular season pass in the league. Available veteran quarterbacks on the free agency market include Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz, Trevor Siemian, Matt Ryan, Blaine Gabbert, C.J. Beathard and Joe Flacco.

Heck, maybe Green Bay’s veteran passer comes from a spring league. The Packers made plenty of camp signings from the USFL in 2022. Below are the quarterback ratings from all of the XFL quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 100 passes in the 2023 season: