The 2023 NFL Draft begins one month from today. Round one of the draft takes place on Thursday, April 27th, and as that date approaches, the pressure will mount for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets to come to a resolution on trading Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have no motivation to lessen their demands in the next several weeks. They can continue to hold out for the Jets’ first-round pick at #13 overall until Draft Day arrives. If there is no agreement by the Jets by that point, however, GM Brian Gutekunst will need to decide if he would rather get some lesser picks in 2023 or wait until 2024 to receive draft compensation for the quarterback.

While the one-month mark is here, the NFL has gathered together in Phoenix for its annual meeting. With power players like Gutekunst, Mark Murphy, and the Jets’ Joe Douglas and Woody Johnson all in attendance, perhaps this week leads to some conversations that help push a deal along a little more quickly.

For now, Packers and Jets fans alike will need to just keep waiting.

Packers re-sign LB Eric Wilson | Packers.com

One special teams stalwart returns after playing in 13 games for the Packers last season and tying for the team lead in special teams tackles.

Packers lose LB Krys Barnes to Arizona Cardinals | Packers Wire

Meanwhile, the three-year veteran and two-year starter is headed for a new destination after an injury-riddled 2022.

