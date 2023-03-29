 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draft Talk 5.0: Ranking the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft

GM Brian Gutekunst was at Tennessee’s pro day. What does that mean?

By justis.mosqueda
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

On this week’s edition of Draft Talk, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda breakdown the 2023 wide receiver class, which includes three receivers that the Green Bay Packers might be looking at with the 15th overall pick: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Before the duo touched on the projected top-100 receivers, based on the consensus draft board, there was some news to touch on this week.

At the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona, head coach Matt LaFleur explained that the plan is to play returner Keisean Nixon in the slot on defense in 2023 with Rasul Douglas sticking at outside cornerback. Eric Stokes’ ankle injury seems to be influencing that decision, which is a little worrisome. That also leaves a vacancy at safety, where the projected starters at the moment are Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. General manager Brian Gutekunst also brought up that some of the miscommunication this offseason involving Aaron Rodgers was due to the fact that Rodgers wasn’t responding to the team reaching out to him. Will this saga ever end? Hopefully.

There’s also some unfinished business on the defensive line front after last week. Justis went to watch the film of Texas’ Moro Ojomo, Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner and Florida’s Gervon Dexter after they were suggested by Tyler in the last episode. Justis explains why all three are now in his top-eight defensive linemen in the class in Draft Talk 5.0.

Next week will focus on the edge rushers in the 2023 draft, of which 15 are ranked in the consensus board’s top 100. Expect to hear a little about receivers Puka Nacua, Dontavyion Wicks and the 2021 film of Cedric Tillman in Draft Talk 6.0, too.

Timestamps

  • 0:00: Green Bay’s changes in the secondary
  • 3:00: AARON RODGERS WATCH IS STILL LIVE
  • 12:00: Revisiting three defensive linemen
  • 22:00: Receiver rankings

Justis’ “Packers Receivers” Rankings

  1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  2. Quentin Johnston, TCU
  3. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
  4. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
  5. Rashee Rice, SMU
  6. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
  7. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Tyler’s Receiver Rankings

  1. Jordan Addison, USC
  2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  3. Quentin Johnston, TCU
  4. Zay Flowers, Boston College
  5. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
  6. Rashee Rice, SMU
  7. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
  8. Jayden Reed, Michigan State
  9. Josh Downs, North Carolina
  10. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
  11. Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
  12. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
  13. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
  14. Michael Wilson, Stanford
  15. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
  16. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
  17. Parker Washington, Penn State
  18. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
  19. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

