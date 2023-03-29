Draft Talk 5.0: Ranking the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft

On this week’s edition of Draft Talk, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda breakdown the 2023 wide receiver class, which includes three receivers that the Green Bay Packers might be looking at with the 15th overall pick: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Before the duo touched on the projected top-100 receivers, based on the consensus draft board, there was some news to touch on this week.
AT Perry - WR - Wake Forest— Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) February 27, 2023
- Lanky
- Runs like a gazelle
- Not overly sudden
-The ability to continue to climb vertically through contact (like this) is NICE. pic.twitter.com/OFIKfD6Uat
At the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona, head coach Matt LaFleur explained that the plan is to play returner Keisean Nixon in the slot on defense in 2023 with Rasul Douglas sticking at outside cornerback. Eric Stokes’ ankle injury seems to be influencing that decision, which is a little worrisome. That also leaves a vacancy at safety, where the projected starters at the moment are Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. General manager Brian Gutekunst also brought up that some of the miscommunication this offseason involving Aaron Rodgers was due to the fact that Rodgers wasn’t responding to the team reaching out to him. Will this saga ever end? Hopefully.
Gervon Dexter was bench pressing Alabama iOL last season...— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 10, 2022
Get ready for a huge '22. @GatorsFB @SpenceChaos pic.twitter.com/LKVquvbT7y
There’s also some unfinished business on the defensive line front after last week. Justis went to watch the film of Texas’ Moro Ojomo, Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner and Florida’s Gervon Dexter after they were suggested by Tyler in the last episode. Justis explains why all three are now in his top-eight defensive linemen in the class in Draft Talk 5.0.
Next week will focus on the edge rushers in the 2023 draft, of which 15 are ranked in the consensus board’s top 100. Expect to hear a little about receivers Puka Nacua, Dontavyion Wicks and the 2021 film of Cedric Tillman in Draft Talk 6.0, too.
Timestamps
- 0:00: Green Bay’s changes in the secondary
- 3:00: AARON RODGERS WATCH IS STILL LIVE
- 12:00: Revisiting three defensive linemen
- 22:00: Receiver rankings
Justis’ “Packers Receivers” Rankings
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Tyler’s Receiver Rankings
- Jordan Addison, USC
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Josh Downs, North Carolina
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
- Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Parker Washington, Penn State
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.
Loading comments...