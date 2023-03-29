Draft Talk 5.0: Ranking the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft

On this week’s edition of Draft Talk, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda breakdown the 2023 wide receiver class, which includes three receivers that the Green Bay Packers might be looking at with the 15th overall pick: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Before the duo touched on the projected top-100 receivers, based on the consensus draft board, there was some news to touch on this week.

AT Perry - WR - Wake Forest



- Lanky

- Runs like a gazelle

- Not overly sudden



At the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona, head coach Matt LaFleur explained that the plan is to play returner Keisean Nixon in the slot on defense in 2023 with Rasul Douglas sticking at outside cornerback. Eric Stokes’ ankle injury seems to be influencing that decision, which is a little worrisome. That also leaves a vacancy at safety, where the projected starters at the moment are Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. General manager Brian Gutekunst also brought up that some of the miscommunication this offseason involving Aaron Rodgers was due to the fact that Rodgers wasn’t responding to the team reaching out to him. Will this saga ever end? Hopefully.

Gervon Dexter was bench pressing Alabama iOL last season...



There’s also some unfinished business on the defensive line front after last week. Justis went to watch the film of Texas’ Moro Ojomo, Wake Forest’s Kobie Turner and Florida’s Gervon Dexter after they were suggested by Tyler in the last episode. Justis explains why all three are now in his top-eight defensive linemen in the class in Draft Talk 5.0.

Next week will focus on the edge rushers in the 2023 draft, of which 15 are ranked in the consensus board’s top 100. Expect to hear a little about receivers Puka Nacua, Dontavyion Wicks and the 2021 film of Cedric Tillman in Draft Talk 6.0, too.

Timestamps

0:00: Green Bay’s changes in the secondary

3:00: AARON RODGERS WATCH IS STILL LIVE

12:00: Revisiting three defensive linemen

22:00: Receiver rankings

Justis’ “Packers Receivers” Rankings

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Quentin Johnston, TCU Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee A.T. Perry, Wake Forest Rashee Rice, SMU Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Tyler’s Receiver Rankings

Jordan Addison, USC Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Quentin Johnston, TCU Zay Flowers, Boston College Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Rashee Rice, SMU A.T. Perry, Wake Forest Jayden Reed, Michigan State Josh Downs, North Carolina Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Tyler Scott, Cincinnati Michael Wilson, Stanford Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Parker Washington, Penn State Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Kayshon Boutte, LSU

