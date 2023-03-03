Thursday NFL Scouting Combine Review: DB interviews, DL/LB workouts

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke, Tex Western and Justis Mosqueda broke down the latest happenings from the NFL Scouting Combine live from an Indianapolis hotel room on APC’s latest podcast. Thursday marked the day that the defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties) spoke at the podium while the front seven defenders (interior linemen, edge rushers and linebackers) performed their on-field drills.

For the first time, the media was actually allowed inside the stadium to watch the drills live. Do you get anything different out of watching it from the field versus on television? We tried to attempt to answer that question.

As far as the defensive backs go, it’s worth noting that all three of the top safeties in this upcoming draft class stated that they have met with the Green Bay Packers, which may or may not be a big deal. It’s worth remembering that teams met with many prospects during the pre-draft process and that the 30 “visits” teams are allowed post-combine often paint a better picture than pre-draft conversations.

At the end of the podcast, we touch on some of the winners from the front seven group, including some names outside of the projected top-100 who almost certainly made some money for themselves. Unfortunately, if you were a fan of Baylor’s Siaki Ika, you were left disappointed.

Here are a few Relative Athletic Score cards (h/t @MathBomb on Twitter) that grade a player’s athleticism on a 0 to 10 scale based on the historical averages at their position. The following players were mentioned on the podcast:

Siaki Ika, nose tackle, Baylor

And as we've just said, nose tackles are built different. Siaki Ika's #RAS comp is former New York and Lions nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison. Similar builds and speed, literally identical agility. pic.twitter.com/2Ss8dmO922 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Moro Ojomo, defensive tackle, Texas

Moro Ojomo has a #RAS comp to former Jets first round pick Sheldon Richardson, who played from 2013 to 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVsLwf75lk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

Brought up on broadcast yesterday, but Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith has an extremely close #RAS athletic comp to Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. Nearly the same size, but faster and more explosive. pic.twitter.com/GcTJjSz2ET — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Byron Young, edge rusher, Tennessee

Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young has a very close #RAS athletic comp to pro bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack, though Young is faster but not quite as agile. pic.twitter.com/V7iUIZJqyM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Isaiah Foskey, edge rusher, Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey #RAS comps closely athletically to former Texans pass rusher and number one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. pic.twitter.com/Kpp16fyAEO — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Lukas Van Ness, edge rusher, Iowa

Lukas Van Ness has a very close #RAS comparison to former Lions and Seahawks pass rusher Ziggy Ansah. pic.twitter.com/YIdaNCLdqa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive lineman, Northwestern

Adetomiwa Adebawore comps very similarly to former Packers first round pick Nick Perry, who had 11 sacks back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Wtd3LzRBJV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Wisconsin

