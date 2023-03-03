 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday NFL Scouting Combine Review: DB interviews, DL/LB workouts

Recapping the first on-field measurements from Indianapolis

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke, Tex Western and Justis Mosqueda broke down the latest happenings from the NFL Scouting Combine live from an Indianapolis hotel room on APC’s latest podcast. Thursday marked the day that the defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties) spoke at the podium while the front seven defenders (interior linemen, edge rushers and linebackers) performed their on-field drills.

For the first time, the media was actually allowed inside the stadium to watch the drills live. Do you get anything different out of watching it from the field versus on television? We tried to attempt to answer that question.

As far as the defensive backs go, it’s worth noting that all three of the top safeties in this upcoming draft class stated that they have met with the Green Bay Packers, which may or may not be a big deal. It’s worth remembering that teams met with many prospects during the pre-draft process and that the 30 “visits” teams are allowed post-combine often paint a better picture than pre-draft conversations.

At the end of the podcast, we touch on some of the winners from the front seven group, including some names outside of the projected top-100 who almost certainly made some money for themselves. Unfortunately, if you were a fan of Baylor’s Siaki Ika, you were left disappointed.

Here are a few Relative Athletic Score cards (h/t @MathBomb on Twitter) that grade a player’s athleticism on a 0 to 10 scale based on the historical averages at their position. The following players were mentioned on the podcast:

Siaki Ika, nose tackle, Baylor

Moro Ojomo, defensive tackle, Texas

Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

Byron Young, edge rusher, Tennessee

Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Isaiah Foskey, edge rusher, Notre Dame

Lukas Van Ness, edge rusher, Iowa

Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive lineman, Northwestern

Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Wisconsin

