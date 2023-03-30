For two years now, Joe Barry has been a target of significant criticism from Green Bay Packers fans. The team’s defensive coordinator has seen his units put together inconsistent performances over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and a late-season run of success — allowing no more than 20 points in any of the team’s last five games — may well have saved his job.

His boss, head coach Matt LaFleur, spoke this week about Barry and his retention for a third season — the first time in three different tenures as an NFL DC that Barry has made it to year number three. Ultimately, he feels that Barry staying is the right move for the team, though naturally there’s nothing else that he could really say after making that decision.

Switching over to the offense, a few of the Packers’ biggest pieces are getting together to work together this spring. Running back Aaron Jones elected to take a pay cut to return to Green Bay for the 2023 season, and he is evidently holding no ill will, as he’s working with Jordan Love outside the team facilities ahead of the start of the team’s offseason program in a few weeks.

Let's take a spin through those stories and much more on this fine Thursday morning.

Joe Barry returning was ‘in Packers’ best interest,’ LaFleur says | Packersnews.com ($)

Make what you will of that statement, but it’s a feeling that does not appear to be shared by many of the team’s fans.

Jordan Love, Aaron Jones working out together this offseason | Packers Wire

Jones was complimentary of both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love this offseason, but with the team's direction clear, he's doing what he can to help his new starting quarterback in the offseason.

History Shows Why Packers Are Wise To Temper Expectations for Jordan Love - Sports Illustrated

Winning games in the NFL is hard, and it's very rare for a quarterback to lead a team to a great record in his first year as a starter.

Aaron Rodgers trade should happen soon due to the GMs involved - Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer thinks that the Rodgers trade gets done sooner rather than later, in part because Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas know each other well from meeting on the road while scouting before taking over as their teams' GMs.

Packers takeaways: New backup QB, changes in the secondary, kicker uncertainty - The Athletic ($)

Here's a recap of many of the comments from Packers brass at this week's meetings, and it sounds like the team may well move on from Mason Crosby.

