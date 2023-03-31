There were flashes in 2022. Each member of the Green Bay Packers’ trio of rookie wide receivers showed signs that he can be a playmaker at the NFL level, though Christian Watson — unsurprisingly — showed more of those signs than his counterparts.

Now heading into their second years, Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure will be called upon to be the guys for the Packers as they transition the starting quarterback job over to Jordan Love. Last season, however, Watson and Doubs each missed significant time with injuries, which limited their chances to be breakout stars in their rookie years.

Although the group forms an exciting core at the position, the Packers will need some more bodies. But they’ll have options, either in the form of draft picks or some veterans who remain on the free agent market (or perhaps via a trade).

So which route should the Packers take to add to that group? Maybe both a veteran and another rookie is the right approach.

Let's take a long look at the receiver position and one particular prospect on the Friday morning.

There’s plenty of talent between those two players, but both will need to stay healthy if the team wants them to deliver on their potential.

Even so, Matt LaFleur acknowledges that it "would be nice" to get some veteran leadership in the room that currently has a lot of youth.

In an update to his big board, Dane Brugler has just four receivers in his top 30: Jordan Addison (who is almost certainly not a physical fit for Green Bay) at 19, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 21, Jalin Hyatt at 27, and Quentin Johnston at 29.

Johnston worked out on Thursday at TCU's pro day, but he had an inconsistent day catching the ball, with a couple of drops on deep throws. However, he made some tough catches on inaccurate passes from Max Duggan on shorter routes.

This mock doesn't give the Packers a receiver in rounds one or two -- it does include Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at 15 -- but the wideout shows up in the third round with Michigan State's Jayden Reed.

