Interior defensive linemen to look out for in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Packers could use depth on the interior to supplement Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt

By Casey Sully
Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Despite Green Bay drafting Devonte Wyatt last year, the Packers could use some additional depth along the interior – especially if Wyatt continues to struggle to earn snaps. Kancey is physical and intense. He works as a pure gap penetrator that wins with leverage and quickness. He’s undersized, but has a relentless motor and may fit a role similar to that of former Packer Mike Daniels with his intensity. While his size may be an issue, his RAS is one of the best in the draft. If his size and length don’t hinder him, he’ll be a solid pass rusher and gap penetrator as long as the Packers have that role in mind for him. He isn’t someone that will eat up blocks and he can struggle to anchor in the run game at times.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Ika is a Day 2 prospect. Ika has raw strength and is a big contributor to the run game. While he has the mass to win at the point of attack, his quickness leaves something to be desired. He was often taken out of the lineup in passing situations and could struggle to be an every-down player. If the Packers want a 1st and 2nd down block-eater, Ika could be their guy. He flashes the ability to overwhelm offensive linemen in one-on-one situations and is a disciplined run defender.

Moro Ojomo, Texas

Despite being a fifth-year senior, Ojomo enrolled in college at age 16, which makes him a relatively young prospect. He has some intangibles that teams may like with his size, length, and first step, but his production was inconsistent at Texas. He lined up primarily as a 3-technique, but is caught between positions. He’s not effective as an edge player, while also lacking the strength to work as a 1-technique. Ojomo is a smart player that shows the ability to contribute in both the run and pass, but won’t overwhelm offensive linemen.

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Roy is a Day 3 prospect, but offers a depth piece with a relatively high floor. He does a good job against zone run plays and fights to prevent getting reached. Roy moves fluidly and has the ability to penetrate as both a run defender and a pass rusher. He’s got the physical tools, but he struggles to convert his first steps into pass rush moves as he’s reading run or pass. His strength also leaves something to be desired and he would be a project on the interior of the defensive line.

