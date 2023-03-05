Saturday NFL Scouting Combine Review: RB/OL Interviews

With Justis Mosqueda out of town, Acme Packing Company’s Tex Western and Tyler Brooke sat down in Indianapolis to recap Saturday morning’s player availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. On the slate for the day were the running backs and offensive linemen, the two groups of prospects who have yet to do the on-field drills at the event.

Below are some of the topics covered in APC’s third mini-pod from the event:

Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski has a passed-down story about Vince Lombardi and it involves an ice cream cone. Skoronski’s grandfather, Bob, played left tackle for five of Lombardi’s championship Packers teams back in the 1960s and is in the team’s hall of fame, so there are easy family ties to the organization. Skoronski — who grew up in the Chicagoland area as a Green Bay fan — might end up kicking inside to guard depending on how his arms measure out on Sunday morning.

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is quickly becoming everyone’s favorite back. After upsetting USC in the Cotton Bowl in January, he earned player of the week honors at the Senio Bowl during the all-star game circuit. The 5’11”, 195-pound “Aaron Jones” like back has a great personality. Despite being surrounded by the great food in New Orleans during his college years, he claims his go-to meal is a 30-piece chicken nuggets meal from Chick-fil-A.

If Spears isn’t your favorite back, there’s a good chance that it’s Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, the 5’6” do-everything back who is drawing comparisons to another former Wildcat Darren Sproles. Vaughn isn’t avoiding the “short king” label, either.

Illinois Chase Brown is going to have to put in some real work on Sunday to be the talk of his family this week. Earlier this week, his twin brother and Illinois safety Sydney Brown ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51-second 10-yard split that would make Pro Bowl pass-rushers jealous of his get-off. There’s been a little friendly rivalry going on between the Canadian products this week.

