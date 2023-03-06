Rich Eisen: Packers “sure hope” Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to come back

Fresh off of a week at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen broke down the five hottest rumors that he heard while in Indianapolis. The second-ranked rumor on the list involved “current” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the most popular name in the NFL until he decides whether or not he will or won’t retire this offseason.

Eisen starts talking about Rodgers at about the five-minute mark in the video below:

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine:



Here is the key information Eisen had to say about the Rodgers situation:

The Packers sure hope that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to come back. They sure hope that when he comes up with his decision it is “I wish to retire” or “I wish to be traded elsewhere.” They do not want his response to be “Let’s run it back.” When I say that I heard that over and over and over again, it’s just like “You have no idea what’s going on there.”

Last Tuesday, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst stated at the combine that he and Rodgers have hardly talked during this offseason outside of a few text message exchanges. He also claimed that he hasn’t talked to any teams about a potential trade, though, a Thursday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the Carolina Panthers have made a call about his availability.

Either way, Rodgers had an opportunity to make his intentions clear on a 90-minute podcast that he recorded last week, but he has made the decision to hold his future close to the vest. One has to wonder, though, why the Packers would think Rodgers wanting to return would be such a terrible option. Even if he does want to come back, if the team thinks it’s the right time to move on to Jordan Love, they can simply ship him off to another team because Rodgers doesn’t possess a no-trade clause. If he doesn’t want to play for someone else, he’ll have to retire. You’re right back at square one, which is where Green Bay, according to Eisen, allegedly wants to be at.

Would the Packers ride with Rodgers, even if they want to play Love, if the Cal product wants to keep suiting up for games? If not, then the only difference between Rodgers saying he wants to be in Green Bay next year or not is the PR of moving on from a four-time NFL MVP voluntarily. To the Packers’ credit, there’s probably not a better time to move on than after an 8-9 season in which Rodgers had his lowest-ever passer rating as a starter.

We should have answers to all of these questions within the next week, as Rodgers claimed he will make his choice before free agency kicks off. The legal tampering period starts on March 13th, which is when teams will officially be able to negotiate with the representation of unrestricted free agents in the upcoming cycle.

If you’re wondering what could have potentially topped Rodgers on Eisen’s list of combine rumors, his number one slot was filled by Tom Brady. Apparently, Eisen was told to keep an eye on the Miami Dolphins as a spot that could pull Brady out of retirement. Maybe Rodgers won’t have to share the Hall of Fame stage with Brady after all.