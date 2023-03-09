Whatever the final decision is, at least fans of the Green Bay Packers know it’s almost here. By most accounts, it appears that Aaron Rodgers’ realistic options at this point are to either retire or agree to a trade to the New York Jets.

Considering a report from this morning that the Jets feel that they are “on the brink” of landing Rodgers, that appears to be the likeliest scenario. Still, there remains a possibility that Rodgers may just hang up the cleats, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes.

Rapoport was on TV Thursday morning discussing that as one of Rodgers’ remaining options, which implies that the Jets’ dogged pursuit of him may be more to convince him to come back and play, period, than necessarily trying to convince him to leave the Packers:

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jets are regrouping after a successful meeting with Aaron Rodgers, though they — like all of us — await word on what he’ll choose to do. Retire, play for the Jets… or other. pic.twitter.com/S2azaFgrvK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

From that description, it would appear that returning to Green Bay is the least likely of the three possibilities at present. No matter what the final call is, expect the decision sometime in the next 72 hours or so.

With Rodgers likely out of the picture one way or another, that leaves a hole on the Packers’ roster behind their new starter. Let’s look at ways to fill that vacancy and a few other items in today’s curds.

If Packers Trade Rodgers, They’d Need Another Quarterback - Sports Illustrated

If this trade does indeed happen, look for the Packers to acquire a backup for Jordan Love either through free agency or in the middle rounds of the draft. Here are a few possible options for the team.

Packers excited to watch young receivers grow in Year 2 | Packers.com

Whether it's Rodgers, Love, or somebody else throwing the ball, they will have a group of exciting young players to throw to.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan to join him in Kansas City | Packers Wire

The Packers need answers at tight end, one of the thinnest spots on the roster, and if Tonyan follows his old teammate to Kansas City that won't get any easier.

Wild big cat captured in Oakley tests positive for cocaine; transferred to zoo | WLWT.com

We had Cocaine Bear turned into a movie, so maybe 30 years from now we'll get the sequel, Cocaine Serval.