Packers receive compensatory picks in rounds 5 and 7 for 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers finally know exactly what draft picks they will hold in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thursday delivered the NFL’s announcement of its compensatory draft picks for the upcoming selection meeting, and the Packers received two additional selections — one each in rounds five and seven.

Compensatory selections are awarded to teams that have a net loss of qualifying unrestricted free agents in the prior year’s offseason. The Packers lost three players who qualified for the calculation — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lucas Patrick, and Chandon Sullivan — while they signed only one, Jarran Reed. Reed and Patrick’s contracts effectively cancel each other out, leaving the team with picks that correspond to the deals that Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Sullivan inked with the Minnesota Vikings.

The fifth-round pick will be the 36th selection in that round, #170 overall, while the seventh-rounder comes as the 39th pick of that round at #256.

This season, only 30 compensatory picks were awarded for free agency, and four teams received more than the Packers’ two selections. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers each received four picks, while the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will have three each. However, San Francisco also received three additional “special compensatory” third-round draft picks as part of the NFL’s diversity hiring initiatives.

Since the compensatory pick program began in 1994, the Packers have received the third-most picks all-time with 49. That ranks behind only the Baltimore Ravens (55) and the Cowboys (52).

An early projection from Overthecap.com suggested that the Packers may have been in line for a third compensatory pick, another 7th-rounder. However, linebacker Oren Burks, who signed with the 49ers last offseason, evidently did not make the cutoff as a qualifying contract and therefore his loss did not yield a draft pick.

The Packers now hold the following draft picks for 2023: