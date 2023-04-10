Patience appears to be wearing thin for fans of both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. The resolution of the Aaron Rodgers trade saga has yet to arrive, though the two teams’ general managers, Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas, both seem to believe that they will come to an accord.

Douglas said as much late last week in an interview, saying Rodgers is “gonna be here” in New York for 2023. The interesting part of that statement is that multiple reports indicate that Douglas is currently the one holding up the trade.

According to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky last week, the current holdup is the Jets not meeting the Packers’ demands for compensation for Rodgers. With that in mind, Douglas is making some pretty big proclamations with the ball currently sitting in his own court — after all, based on that report, he has the ability to end this whole situation if he wanted to do so. Instead, Douglas continues to hold his position that the Jets won’t give in to some specific portion of the Packers’ asking price while publicly promising that a deal will get done.

It’s yet another weird twist to this situation. Hopefully it will be over sooner rather than later.

Jets GM Joe Douglas on Packers' Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s Gonna Be Here’ - Sports Illustrated

Here’s a look at Douglas’ comments from Friday.

WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal, worth up to $18 million | NFL.com

OBJ won't be joining Rodgers in New York, however.

Another big-name veteran chooses not to join forces with Aaron Rodgers | The Leap ($)

So much for that idea that Rodgers is a great recruiter of outside talent.

Reasons why the Packers should trade down in the first round of 2023 draft | Packers Wire

Trading up for the right player is a possibility, but a move down the board in the first round seems like a more appealing choice, particularly if the top-flight players aren't available at 15.

Through the Lens: Bricks, spaces and faces | Packers.com

Fans of sports photography will appreciate the latest from team photographer Evan Siegle.

