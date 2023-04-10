Acme Packing Company Q&A: April 12th

Every week leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda will be answering your questions — whether it be about the draft or the Green Bay Packers in general. The duo is planning on answering these questions on Wednesday, April 12th starting at 3 PM Eastern, so fill up the comments with whatever is on your mind.

For reference, below are the Draft Talk podcasts where Brooke and Mosqueda ranked the projected top-100 selections in this upcoming class on a position-by-position basis.

Another link worth checking out is our visits tracker, which has already identified 12 of the Packers’ allotted 30 visits during the pre-draft process.