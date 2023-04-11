Tuesday Cheese Curds: Veteran help needed in Green Bay

It’s easy to focus on the draft and the draft alone this time of year. Why wouldn’t you? It’s exciting and new and it could potentially change the course of your franchise.

That’s true of the Packers, of course. They need an infusion of young, new talent as much as anyone. But it’s also true that they’ll need some of the guys holding over from last year to take big steps forward if they’re going to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Disappointing seasons from a few guys on both sides of the ball slowed the Packers considerably in 2022, and they’ll need those same guys to step up this season or another year out of the playoffs will go from possible to likely. Internal improvement — from veterans and young players alike — will power the Packers this year as much as any new talent.

Better performances from these three guys alone would be a big help in 2023.

