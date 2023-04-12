Wednesday Cheese Curds: Packers veterans ready to rally around Love

Once Jordan Love fully assumes control of the Green Bay Packers offense — whenever that may be — things will be different. Matt LaFleur knows it, and says he doesn’t expect Love to be Aaron Rodgers. Brian Gutekunst knows it, and says they’ll need to give Love all the help they can this season and beyond.

And the rest of the Packers know it, too. They know that a change is afoot, and they’re ready to rally around the heir apparent.

I think there’s a part of human nature that wants to see Packers veterans supporting Love as some kind of a political statement. Rodgers’ impending departure has certainly divided a portion of the fan base into pro-Rodgers and anti-Rodgers camps, so it’s natural to assume the locker room might be the same way. So far, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and that’s cool to see.

Whatever Love amounts to on the field, it’s good to know that he has the confidence of the rest of his teammates. AS the Packers transition into a new era, at least they’re all in it together.

