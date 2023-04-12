NFL Draft 2023: Packers will host Utah TE Dalton Kincaid on top-30 visit

Tight end is a position that has been closely connected to the Green Bay Packers in the run-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, and one of the names most frequently mentioned with the team in mock drafts of late is Dalton Kincaid. The former Utah Utes tight end was one of the more productive receivers at his position in college football the last two years, amassing 16 touchdowns and over 100 receptions across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

However, Kincaid has been unable to participate in testing across most of the pre-draft process due to a back injury he suffered late in the fall. Now, according to Adam Schefter, his doctor has fully cleared him for all on-field work, and with that clearance, the Packers have him scheduled to come to Green Bay for an in-person visit next week.

In terms of his size, Kincaid is a bit below-average for a tight end prospect. At the 2023 Scouting Combine, he measured in at 6 feet, 3-5/8 inches and 246 pounds, both below the median mark for his position. Since he did not test in Indianapolis, he does not qualify for a RAS score, and the Packers will most likely put him through a bevy of standard drills at his visit, as well as thorough medical evaluations and positional drills.

Kincaid’s greatest strengths come as a receiver, rather than a blocker. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, who has been a consistent performer and who recorded five straight seasons of 800 or more receiving yards for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2015 to 2019.

In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. projected Kincaid to go to Green Bay with the 15th overall pick. Tight end remains a major question mark on the Packers’ roster, with the team currently rostering only two players at the position with NFL experience: Tyler Davis and Josiah Deguara. While Davis fits the mold of an in-line “Y” tight end, he has only modest experience contributing on offense. Kincaid’s addition would probably be as a move tight end, similar to the role that Robert Tonyan played for the Packers last season, leaving the team still looking for an in-line contributor.

