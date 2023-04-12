Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore to have top-30 visit with Packers

Another day brings news of more NFL Draft prospects coming to Lambeau Field for official visits with the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, news of two more potential top-50 picks visiting the team arrived, as Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore will both be in Green Bay soon.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided the news on Adebawore, who is a bit of a unicorn in terms of his build and athletic profile. He is among the smallest players listed as defensive tackles in recent memory, but between his size and his athletic testing results, one of his closest comparisons is perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender Aaron Donald. Take a look at his RAS card below:

Adetomiwa Adebawore is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 1585 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/kcBR0aeFSr #RAS pic.twitter.com/KcarEU3j0r — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2023

Adebawore’s speed, explosiveness, and agility scores are all absurd, as he ranks in the 98th percentile or better of all players listed as defensive tackles at the Combine. In fact, his 40-yard dash and 10-yard split are the fastest times ever recorded for an interior lineman in the RAS database. To put this into perspective, all of those numbers would rank above the 50th percentile of running back prospects, with the 40, 10, vertical jump, and broad jump all in the 80th percentile or higher.

One question about Adebawore is what position he will play in the NFL, however. Standing a shade under 6-foot-2 and weighing just over 280 pounds, he could be in play as a 4-3 defensive end, which matches up with the position he played in college. For the Packers, who tend to have their edge rushers standing up, he could fit in a number of different places, but multiple draft analysts, including Dane Brugler of The Athletic, feel his best fit is as a 3-technique tackle.

Whatever his position, Adebawore’s athleticism screams “game-wrecker,” though his college stats don’t leap off the page. However, he did lead the Wildcats in sacks in both 2021 (4.5) and 2022 (5.0), earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten for both seasons.