With the 2023 NFL Draft and the start of the offseason workout program finally approaching on the horizon, several former Green Bay Packers draft picks are out in the community this week to honor Packers fans all across the state. The annual Tailgate Tour is underway, and a large group of current and former Packers — all of whom played over the last decade or so — are meeting with kids, elderly folks, and everything in between.

It’s a fun annual tradition that is unique to the Packers through their bond with the people of the state, the fans who in many cases are team shareholders. And this year, the tour bus is going to parts of the state that it hasn’t touched in a long time, if ever.

Surely, team president Mark Murphy is getting questions about the Aaron Rodgers situation. Hopefully that will be settled no later than two weeks from today, which will mark day one of the NFL Draft. Then, a few days later, there will come another major league deadline which should open up the floodgates a bit for several of the veteran free agents who are still unsigned.

Let’s take a closer look at that deadline, who’s joining Murphy on the tour bus this week, and much more.

Tailgate Tour takes off to celebrate Packers fans | Packers.com

A fun group consisting of Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones, Eddie Lacy, Davon House, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and Evan Smith (formerly Dietrich-Smith) are traversing some rarely-visited territory in northern Wisconsin.

One perfect prospect fit for the Packers at each position in 2023 NFL draft | Packers Wire

This list, which looks at athletic and scheme fits with the Packers, includes a few APC favorites like TE Darnell Washington, DT Keeanu Benton and EDGE Isaiah Foskey.

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 | NFL.com

Another day this week brings another mock with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid heading to Green Bay at #15.

With Eye on Comp Picks, Teams Press Hold on NFL Free Agency - Sports Illustrated

There isn't a formal 'dead period' in free agency, but there is a de facto one between about mid-April and early May. That's because players signed after May 1st no longer count towards compensatory draft pick calculations.

New 'Jeopardy!' champ Ben Chan once beat Aaron Rodgers at pub trivia | Packersnews.com

Take that, Rodgers. (Though apparently Rodgers came back and beat him the following week.)

Mother says she called police because she couldn't tell twin sons apart | KATV

This Mother of the Year took her kids to get fingerprinted, which is a great idea for solving the problem...if their fingerprints are in the system.