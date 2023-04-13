Draft Talk 7.0: Draft rumors and our favorite players in the 2023 class

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda have gone through and ranked at least the projected top-100 selections at each of the Green Bay Packers’ top five positions of need, as voted by our readership. Now that the ranking shows are behind us, the duo has transitioned to looking at the draft from a wider perspective, which starts with this week’s episode on our analyst’s favorite prospects in this upcoming draft.
Both Tyler and Justis were given the opportunity to hand out two “gold stars” at each of those five positions to claim “their guys” in the 2023 draft. Only two players, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Chris Smith, were given stars by both parties.
Beyond just naming favorite prospects, this podcast also covered the recent Aaron Rodgers trade updates, which includes a report by Charles Robinson that claims that the New York Jets altered their trade package once they heard that the quarterback was seriously considering retirement before his darkness retreat. Justis also laid out how he believes the first half of the draft will play out in two weeks, based on conversations he’s had with sources.
On the next episode, Tyler and Justis will be breaking down the players who the Packers have brought in on visits. At the moment, 19 of Green Bay’s 30 visits have been reported.
Previous Episodes:
- Grading the safety class
- Grading the tight end class
- Grading the defensive line class
- Grading the receiver class
- Grading the edge rushers class
Timestamps
- 0:00: AARON RODGERS WATCH
- 11:30: What to expect with the first 15 picks in the draft
- 30:00: Our guys
Our Gold Star Players
Receivers
- Rashee Rice, SMU (73rd on the consensus draft board) - Justis
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (89th) - Justis
- Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (94th) - Tyler
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (148th) - Tyler
Tight Ends
- Darnell Washington, Georgia (30th, Packers visit) - Tyler and Justis
- Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (69th) - Justis
- Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (129th) - Tyler
- Honorable mention: Sam Laporta, Iowa (69th) - Tyler
Edge Rushers
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (16th) - Justis
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (42nd) - Tyler
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (52nd) - Tyler
- Honorable mentions: Will McDonald, Iowa State (31st, Packers visit), B.J. Ojulari, LSU (46th) and Zach Harrison, Ohio State (84th) - Justis
Defensive Linemen
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (42nd, Packers visit) - Tyler
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (60th) - Justis
- Gervon Dexter, Florida (71st) - Justis
- Moro Ojomo, Texas (133rd) - Tyler
- Honorable mentions: Mazi Smith, Michigan (32nd), Byron Young, Alabama (112th), Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (132nd) - Justis
Safeties
- Jordan Battle, Alabama (70th) - Justis
- Chris Smith, Georgia (96th) - Justis and Tyler
- Jay Ward, LSU (193rd) - Tyler
- Honorable mention: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (157th) - Justis
Wildcards
- RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (153rd) - Tyler
- QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia (192nd) - Justis
