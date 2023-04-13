Draft Talk 7.0: Draft rumors and our favorite players in the 2023 class

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda have gone through and ranked at least the projected top-100 selections at each of the Green Bay Packers’ top five positions of need, as voted by our readership. Now that the ranking shows are behind us, the duo has transitioned to looking at the draft from a wider perspective, which starts with this week’s episode on our analyst’s favorite prospects in this upcoming draft.

Both Tyler and Justis were given the opportunity to hand out two “gold stars” at each of those five positions to claim “their guys” in the 2023 draft. Only two players, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Chris Smith, were given stars by both parties.

Beyond just naming favorite prospects, this podcast also covered the recent Aaron Rodgers trade updates, which includes a report by Charles Robinson that claims that the New York Jets altered their trade package once they heard that the quarterback was seriously considering retirement before his darkness retreat. Justis also laid out how he believes the first half of the draft will play out in two weeks, based on conversations he’s had with sources.

On the next episode, Tyler and Justis will be breaking down the players who the Packers have brought in on visits. At the moment, 19 of Green Bay’s 30 visits have been reported.

Previous Episodes:

Timestamps

0:00: AARON RODGERS WATCH

11:30: What to expect with the first 15 picks in the draft

30:00: Our guys

Our Gold Star Players

Receivers

Tight Ends

Darnell Washington, Georgia (30th, Packers visit) - Tyler and Justis

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (69th) - Justis

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (129th) - Tyler

Honorable mention: Sam Laporta, Iowa (69th) - Tyler

Edge Rushers

Defensive Linemen

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (42nd, Packers visit) - Tyler

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (60th) - Justis

Gervon Dexter, Florida (71st) - Justis

Moro Ojomo, Texas (133rd) - Tyler

Honorable mentions: Mazi Smith, Michigan (32nd), Byron Young, Alabama (112th), Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (132nd) - Justis

Safeties

Jordan Battle, Alabama (70th) - Justis

Chris Smith, Georgia (96th) - Justis and Tyler

Jay Ward, LSU (193rd) - Tyler

Honorable mention: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (157th) - Justis

Wildcards

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (153rd) - Tyler

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia (192nd) - Justis

