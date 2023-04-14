It the Green Bay Packers come out of the 2023 NFL Draft without selecting at least one tight end, it will be a shocking turn of events — perhaps even more surprising than when they did not select a wide receiver in 2020. If they draft fewer than two it won’t cause that level of surprise, but it could justifiably be a bit puzzling given the team’s diverse needs at the position.

With so few players on the roster at the position and the team using tight ends in very different ways, one may as well think of it as multiple different positions. The in-line tight end spot is very different from a “move” tight end, who’s used much more often off the line of scrimmage or in the slot. This year’s draft class has a number of players who are strong candidates for the latter role, and although there are some for the former, they’re fewer and farther between.

So if the Packers do get a receiving option in the early rounds of the draft, selecting an in-line blocker later would be wise. And if they cannot or do not do so, they may just have to turn to a certain old, grizzled veteran for a return for yet another season — that is, if the New York Jets don’t try to scoop him up to give Aaron Rodgers another buddy.

Marcedes Lewis Should Be Part of Rebuilding Packers - Sports Illustrated

Lewis' veteran presence would be welcomed back by all involved, and his specific role is one that the team can't currently replace -- and that only a select few rookies might be able to try to fill.

Packers draft sleepers: A Day 3 target at each offensive position group - The Athletic ($)

Darnell Washington is one of those few potential in-line blocking tight ends, and he's a likely day-1 or day-2 pick because he also flashes excellent receiving ability. On day three, you're likely to have to pick one or the other, but Old Dominion's Zack Kuntz could be a pass-catching complement.

Packers draft sleepers: A Day 3 target at each defensive position group - The Athletic ($)

Meanwhile, on defense, I've been high on the Packers taking a flyer on Georgia edge rusher Rober Beal with a late-round pick. He has crazy athleticism, he just hasn't put it all together. Gambling on athletic ability and upside is never a bad way to go late on day three.

Jenkins feels better than ever, is focused on a long Packers career | Packersnews.com

This is a very different offseason for Elgton Jenkins than the one he had last year, when he was rehabbing his torn ACL. This year, he feels great, but the Packers hope that David Bakhtiari feels similarly so Jenkins can resume his elite, steady play at left guard.

Sources - Snyders near deal to sell Washington Commanders | ESPN

Good. Apparently the leading bid is for about $6 billion and comes from a group led by Josh Harris, who's already co-owner of teams in the NBA and NHL.

Former Packers LB Clay Matthews, WR Christian Watson earn Senior Bowl honors | Packers.com

Matthews will go into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame (yes, that exists) while Watson earned co-offensive rookie of the year award among last year's Senior Bowl participants.

About $100,000 in dimes stolen from Philadelphia truck in bizarre coin heist - CBS Sacramento

One can only assume that a group of wild west ruffians pulled this heist in order to pay their way through a tollbooth on the Gov. William J. Le Petomane Throughway.