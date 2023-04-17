Today marks the first big step in the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 season. The team is back together — or at least a good portion of it is — to start the offseason workout program for the upcoming season.

No, the Packers won’t be heading out onto the practice field for a few weeks yet. On-field drills are not allowed to start for another three weeks, as the team must stick to the weight room and medical facilities for now, but the return of players to the facilities is a big step forward.

Of course, the team’s 2023 roster construction is still a work in progress, one that will hopefully be mostly settled a week from Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Hopefully by that time the Aaron Rodgers drama will be over and with the team’s picks in, everyone will finally have a good idea of how the team will fit together.

Will Jordan Love get some more receiving weapons? That’s one of the big topics of discussion that has been making the rounds across the Packers media sphere. Let’s take a look at a few possibilities.

26 NFL teams begin offseason workouts today | NFL.com

The Packers are among the teams starting back up today.

Tailgate Tour makes its way home | Packers.com

The Packers' tour bus traveled nearly 700 miles over its five-day trip, which concluded just in time for current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins to be back for the start of offseason workouts.

When will Jets, Packers complete the Aaron Rodgers trade? Key dates to watch - The Athletic ($)

This article makes an interesting point -- if the Packers and Jets don't agree to a trade before (or during) the 2023 NFL Draft and wait until June to make it happen, that will put the NFL's schedule-makers in a bind, with the 2023 schedule due out in mid-May.

Nine names showing up as possible Packers picks in mock drafts | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Dalton Kincaid, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Myles Murphy (our pick in the SB Nation mock) continue to lead the way as the favorites for Green Bay's first-round selection.

One wide receiver the Packers could target in each round of 2023 NFL draft | Packers Wire

Rashee Rice hasn't been getting a lot of attention around APC as a potential Packers pick, but he has the size and measurables to be a good fit in round two.

One of Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos' dies after being hit by an SUV in Colombia | NBC News

Somehow I had never heard about the Colombian drug lord's hippopotamus herd until reading this story. Guess I'm one of today's lucky 10,000!