Tuesday Cheese Curds: Draft time is nearly here

We’re almost there.

The NFL Draft is a little more than a week away, and soon we’ll be free of speculation and wondering about who the Packers will pick. Though, to be fair, we’ll just replace that with speculation and wondering about how the Packers’ picks will fit in with the team this year. The content cycle, after all, must continue.

As our first article below will show, it feels like we’ve got a pretty good grasp on the Packers’ tendencies in the draft. That sword cuts both ways, though; although we do know what the Packers tend to do, surprises aren’t impossible, and for my money the surprises get much more interesting the more defined the tendencies become.

Two weeks from now, we’ll have an answer. Did the Packers stick with their tendencies or did they try nothing new? The fact that we won’t know whether their strategy worked or not for quite a while won’t slow down the post-draft conversation, so we might as well prepare ourselves going in.

Here’s as close to a full list as I’ve seen of the guys who match the Packers’ tendencies in the draft.

A stats-focused look at the wide receiver class. TL;DR: it’s good!

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay weigh in on the first 102 picks of the draft.

Will the Packers give Jordan Love help or continue their never-ending process of shoring up the defense?

Speaking of quarterbacks, here are some implications of Jalen Hurts’ megadeal. You’re next, Lamar Jackson.

The pictures here look fake, but are apparently entirely real.