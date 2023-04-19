Wednesday Cheese Curds: Embrace draft crush season

The pre-draft process is starting to wind down, and it seems like we’ve reached the stage where people start to wonder if the consensus good players in this year’s class are actually, you know, good.

It happens every year at about this point, too. You start to hear anonymous scouts talking about how an edge rusher who everybody thought was going to go top five is suddenly barely a first-round pick, or some prospect will have mysterious “off-field concerns” that nobody ever substantiates. A lot of this originates from teams trying to drive down players they like or from unscrupulous aggregators just trying to make names for themselves.

In any case, I think we should go the other direction. Nobody reading this has any kind of real decision-making power anyway, so why not lean all the way into our draft crushes? Get silly. Pound the virtual table for the guy you like. Pre-register with Freezing Cold Takes. None of it matters, so let’s get nuts.

