Draft Talk 8.0: Breaking down the the Green Bay Packers’ pre-draft visits

In the penultimate episode of Draft Talk before the actual 2023 NFL Draft begins, Acme Packing Company’s draft analysts — Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda — break down the visits that the Green Bay Packers have made with prospects. At the moment, 27 of the Packers’ allotted 30 visits have been reported.

Is it notable that Green Bay has brought in a higher-ranked cornerback than any receiver, defensive lineman or safety in this upcoming draft? It’s at least worth bringing up, as the Packers have gone out of their way to bring in plenty of top-50 selections at the edge rusher and tight end positions. The only other high draft pick that general manager Brian Gutekunst has wanted to get a second look at is Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright, who is one of the few who hits the team’s historic thresholds at the position.

Before getting into the visits, though, our duo touches on a wild trade idea from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell which involves the Seattle Seahawks getting in the mix to facilitate a three-way trade that lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

If you enjoyed this episode, check out Brooke and Mosqueda’s draft Q&A this week. APC will be running another draft Q&A on Wednesday, April 26th, the day before the NFL draft.

Timestamps

0:00: Dumb Aaron Rodgers trade offers

6:00: The Packers’ visits

QB

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (44th on the consensus draft board)

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State (5th)

RB

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina (150th)

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (186th)

Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan (364th)

WR

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (73rd)

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (148th)

Cole Tucker, WR, Northern Illinois (unranked)

Ryan Miller, WR, Furman (unranked)

TE

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (24th)

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (27th)

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (30th)

Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (149th)

Ben Sims, TE, Baylor (369th)

OL

Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee (26th)

Atonio Mafi, OL, UCLA (284th)

Kadeem Telfort, OL, UAB (430th)

DL

Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU (105th)

EDGE

LB

None

SAF

Jartavius Martin, SAF/CB, Illinois (88th)

Jammie Robinson, SAF, Florida State (94th)

Marte Mapu, SAF/LB, Sacramento State (226th)

Jordan Howden, SAF, Minnesota (227th)

CB

Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (72nd)

Specialists

None

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.