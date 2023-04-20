A Packers-specific big board for the 2023 NFL Draft

If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan looking to keep track of the NFL Draft over the next week, I have a gift for you: a personalized draft board for the Packers’ needs and historic tendencies. Starting with the consensus draft board, Acme Packing Company whittled down the board to the positions that Green Bay could realistically target inside the top-100 selections: receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher and safety.
From there, APC stripped away players who don’t fit the mold that the Packers typically look for or select high in the draft. For example, receiver is a position where weight has mattered more and more under head coach Matt LaFleur. Green Bay is going on nearly two decades of a hyper-specific profile for offensive linemen, too. There were also a few one-off outliers who were dropped, like 280-pound defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and sub-5’10” safety Sydney Brown.
After excluding players who “don’t fit” the Packers' mold, we added some players of interest to the list. For example, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson went on visits to Green Bay, despite not playing at “positions of need.” That was enough to get them on the board. I’ve also heard rumors that the Packers are interested in two “smaller” receivers: Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, so they’ll be considered exceptions to the receiver thresholds that have been perceived under LaFleur.
The final adjustment made was knocking the three blue-chip defenders, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, off the list. It would simply take a small miracle for any of them to last until the 15th overall pick in the draft. If they’re there, great, but it seems like a waste of space and time to consider them being on the board when the Packers first go on the clock.
With all that said, we present to you a draft board personalized for Packers fans based on the team’s historic preferences and current team needs. Starting with the consensus draft board’s top 100 prospects, we were able to get that number down to 46 players by the end of the process — which should hopefully contain the three to four Day 1 and Day 2 selections that Green Bay will make next week.
Packers Day 1/Day 2 Big Board
|Rank
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|Visit
|13
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio St
|14
|Lukas Van Ness
|EDGE
|Iowa
|16
|Myles Murphy
|EDGE
|Clemson
|17
|Nolan Smith
|EDGE
|Georgia
|19
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|20
|Brian Branch
|SAF
|Alabama
|23
|Darnell Wright
|OL
|Tennessee
|Yes
|25
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Yes
|27
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|Yes
|28
|Bryan Bresee
|DL
|Clemson
|31
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|Yes
|32
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|Iowa St
|Yes
|37
|Mazi Smith
|DL
|Michigan
|38
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|40
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|Yes
|41
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas St
|Yes
|44
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|EDGE
|Northwestern
|Yes
|45
|B.J. Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|48
|Keion White
|EDGE
|Georgia Tech
|Yes
|49
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon St
|52
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|53
|Antonio Johnson
|SAF
|Texas A&M
|54
|Cody Mauch
|OL
|North Dakota St
|57
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|EDGE
|USC
|59
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Iowa
|61
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|63
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Wisconsin
|64
|Matthew Bergeron
|OL
|Syracuse
|67
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Tennessee
|68
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota St
|70
|Gervon Dexter
|DL
|Florida
|71
|Jordan Battle
|SAF
|Alabama
|72
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Miami
|Yes
|73
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|Yes
|78
|Andre Carter II
|EDGE
|Army
|81
|Zach Harrison
|EDGE
|Ohio St
|86
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Mississippi
|87
|J.L. Skinner
|SAF
|Boise St
|88
|Jartavius Martin
|SAF
|Illinois
|Yes
|89
|Tyler Steen
|OL
|Alabama
|90
|Blake Freeland
|OL
|BYU
|91
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|92
|Byron Young
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|95
|Jammie Robinson
|SAF
|Florida St
|Yes
|96
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|SAF
|Penn St
|97
|Chris Smith
|SAF
|Georgia
Join the conversation by scrolling to the comments. If you use this draft board in a mock draft simulator, go ahead and post the results down below. We’d love to see the results of this big board in action.
