A Packers-specific big board for the 2023 NFL Draft

If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan looking to keep track of the NFL Draft over the next week, I have a gift for you: a personalized draft board for the Packers’ needs and historic tendencies. Starting with the consensus draft board, Acme Packing Company whittled down the board to the positions that Green Bay could realistically target inside the top-100 selections: receiver, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher and safety.

From there, APC stripped away players who don’t fit the mold that the Packers typically look for or select high in the draft. For example, receiver is a position where weight has mattered more and more under head coach Matt LaFleur. Green Bay is going on nearly two decades of a hyper-specific profile for offensive linemen, too. There were also a few one-off outliers who were dropped, like 280-pound defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and sub-5’10” safety Sydney Brown.

After excluding players who “don’t fit” the Packers' mold, we added some players of interest to the list. For example, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson went on visits to Green Bay, despite not playing at “positions of need.” That was enough to get them on the board. I’ve also heard rumors that the Packers are interested in two “smaller” receivers: Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, so they’ll be considered exceptions to the receiver thresholds that have been perceived under LaFleur.

The final adjustment made was knocking the three blue-chip defenders, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, off the list. It would simply take a small miracle for any of them to last until the 15th overall pick in the draft. If they’re there, great, but it seems like a waste of space and time to consider them being on the board when the Packers first go on the clock.

With all that said, we present to you a draft board personalized for Packers fans based on the team’s historic preferences and current team needs. Starting with the consensus draft board’s top 100 prospects, we were able to get that number down to 46 players by the end of the process — which should hopefully contain the three to four Day 1 and Day 2 selections that Green Bay will make next week.

Packers Day 1/Day 2 Big Board Rank Name Pos. School Visit Rank Name Pos. School Visit 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio St 14 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa 16 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 17 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 19 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 20 Brian Branch SAF Alabama 23 Darnell Wright OL Tennessee Yes 25 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame Yes 27 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah Yes 28 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson 31 Darnell Washington TE Georgia Yes 32 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa St Yes 37 Mazi Smith DL Michigan 38 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 40 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee Yes 41 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas St Yes 44 Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE Northwestern Yes 45 B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU 48 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech Yes 49 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon St 52 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame 53 Antonio Johnson SAF Texas A&M 54 Cody Mauch OL North Dakota St 57 Tuli Tuipulotu EDGE USC 59 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 61 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn 63 Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin 64 Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse 67 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 68 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota St 70 Gervon Dexter DL Florida 71 Jordan Battle SAF Alabama 72 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami Yes 73 Rashee Rice WR SMU Yes 78 Andre Carter II EDGE Army 81 Zach Harrison EDGE Ohio St 86 Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi 87 J.L. Skinner SAF Boise St 88 Jartavius Martin SAF Illinois Yes 89 Tyler Steen OL Alabama 90 Blake Freeland OL BYU 91 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest 92 Byron Young EDGE Tennessee 95 Jammie Robinson SAF Florida St Yes 96 Ji'Ayir Brown SAF Penn St 97 Chris Smith SAF Georgia

Join the conversation by scrolling to the comments. If you use this draft board in a mock draft simulator, go ahead and post the results down below. We’d love to see the results of this big board in action.