The countdown is on. We’re officially just one week away until the first day of the NFL draft. After months of speculation, the Green Bay Packers will finally turn in the 15th overall pick in exchange for one of the highest-rated rookies in the 2023 draft. (Unless general manager Brian Gutekunst moves around in the first round.)

We want to hear from you: Who do you think the Packers will take at 15?

Earlier today, Acme Packing Company released its Packers-specific big board, which might inform some on who “fits” Green Bay’s historical preferences. For what it’s worth, three of the four highest-rated players that the Packers have brought in on visits during the pre-draft process have come at the tight end position — with the exception being Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright.

According to ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor, the following players have the best chance to be selected by Green Bay at the 15th overall pick:

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11 percent)

Georgia OL Broderick Jones (9.5 percent)

Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (9 percent)

Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr. (9 percent)

Texas RB Bijan Robinson (8.5 percent)

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (8 percent)

