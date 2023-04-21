How many starting jobs are truly open for the Green Bay Packers in 2023? That number might be smaller than one might think. On offense, most of the jobs are pretty well locked in, with perhaps tight end and one wide receiver position available. The defense has a few more options, but even there only a couple of spots (safety, defensive line, maybe edge with Rashan Gary recovering from a torn ACL) are truly up for grabs.

However, depth is a question mark all over the current Packers roster, and GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff will also have looked ahead to 2024 and beyond when putting together their draft board. Next season could see multiple spots available on the offensive line, plus additional vacancies at running back, in the secondary, and elsewhere.

Our rcon14 discussed just that recently — looking at this year’s draft through the lens of the 2024 roster — and talked about why offensive tackle could be a very plausible option early.

As the NFL heads into the final weekend ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s time to take yet another spin across the roster to look at draft boards, needs, and much more.

Pre-draft picture: Experience, depth both prevalent on Packers’ offensive line | Packers.com

The Packers have 13 linemen on the roster, but although there's a lot of experience there, don't discount the possibility of drafting a tackle early -- especially because there's a chance both of the likely 2023 starters could be gone in 2024.

Top Six Safety Prospects in NFL Draft for Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated

Where the Packers don't have depth or a lot of starting experience is at safety. Here are six of the top options, any of whom could end up as Packers by next Friday night.

Green Bay Packers 2023 draft preview: Wide receivers | Packers Wire

Of course, the Packers could use some help at receiver as well. Jaxon Smith-Njigba seems to have pulled away from the pack as this year's #1 wideout, but there are lots of intriguing day-two prospects at that position as well.

What time will Green Bay make its projected 2023 NFL draft picks? | Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

If the Packers stay where they're at, look for them to be on the clock between 9:45 and 10 PM Eastern on Thursday and then around 8 PM on Friday.

What Is the S2 Cognitive Test, and Does It Matter in Predicting QB Performance? | Pro Football Network

There's a lot of talk swirling around draft circles regarding the new S2 test, and in particular around one QB's apparent low score. Here's a good, brief primer on what the test is, what it analyzes, and what its results might mean.

