15, 45, 78 — and maybe 42 or 43. Those are the numbers to remember as the Green Bay Packers head towards Thursday and Friday nights. The Packers pick 15th overall in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft, 45th overall in round two, and 78th overall in round three, with a New York Jets second-round picks at 42 and/or 43 still a serious possibility as well.

The Packers and most NFL teams surely have their draft boards set by now, with the next three days dedicated to spreading misinformation, doubt, and rumors about what they might do. It’s going on at the top of the draft with the quarterbacks, and this year’s first round promises to have no shortage of intrigue, drama, and chaos.

Speaking of first-round chaos, today’s curds will take a look back at one of the most bizarre events in NFL Draft history, which took place 20 years ago. The fiasco around the Minnesota Vikings’ pick in 2003 gets a long examination, which brings up some factors that this writer was not aware of at the time or since.

So let’s kick back, try to get through the next few work days, and get ready for 8:00 Eastern on Thursday to arrive.

Pre-draft picture: Offseason departures create opportunity on Packers’ young defensive line | Packers.com

With Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry departed in free agency, T.J. Slaton and Devonte Wyatt will need to step up. But the Packers need to find more talented bodies for the interior defensive line, something that should happen this weekend -- though probably not until Friday or Saturday.

Highlighting Georgia’s first-round prospects for the Packers in 2023 draft | Packers Wire

The Packers' last three first-round picks have been spent on defensive players from Georgia. Could this year add to that streak? Don't sleep on a couple of big bodies on the offensive side, either, as tackle Broderick Jones or tight end Darnell Washington could be in the mix.

Packers 7-round mock draft: Ohio State star tackle highlights final projection - The Athletic ($)

This final mock finds a tackle (though not Jones) at 15 and Washington at 42, assuming the Packers get that pick from the Jets.

What really happened with Vikings' missed NFL draft pick in 2003 | ESPN

The story of the crazy pick that led to the Jaguars and Panthers jumping in early involves an agreed-upon trade with the Ravens to trade down from 7 to 10. But the story of that trade -- an order from then-owner Red McCombs -- and questions about whether the Ravens ever actually called in the trade are worth revisiting.

Jameson Williams among 4 Lions plus Washington DE suspended for betting | ESPN

Before the Aaron Rodgers drama takes over the national spotlight this week, it was on Detroit on Friday when the team's second-year receiver, three other players, and a number of team staffers were all implicated in violations of the NFL's gambling policy.

Belgium Destroyed 2,352 Cans of American Beer Advertised As Champagne | Insider.com

Belgian authorities apparently have no sense of humor -- though Miller High Life isn't really worth defending.