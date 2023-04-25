Acme Packing Company Q&A: April 27th

If you haven’t heard yet, Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet and the Green Bay Packers now own the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (along with the 42nd.) Due to the trade, we’re going to push back our weekly question and answer session until just before the draft, so we can give you up-to-the-minute thoughts. Send in your questions to be answered by Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke, who will begin answering questions at 7 PM ET on Thursday, April 27th, an hour before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off.

These can questions can be about the draft, the Packers in general, the Rodgers trade or even something a little off-topic. Go ahead and fire them off in the comments down below.

Here are links to Mosqueda and Brooke’s positional rankings of the prospects at the Packers’ top five positions of need, as voted by our readership:

A couple of other links you might want to check out include our favorite players in the draft and the Packers’ official visits with prospects. There’s a little uncertainty about the credibility of some of the reported visits, as 33 players have now been alleged to have taken a trip to Green Bay despite the fact that the team was only allowed to bring in 30 players.

You can also read through our first two Q&A sessions from April 12th and April 19th or flip through the Packers-specific big board that Mosqueda built for this draft.