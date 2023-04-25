2023 NFL Draft: The latest news, rumors updates, and analysis

It’s the best time of the year, when mock drafts become reality. After multiple seasons of “will he/won’t he” surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers have finally moved on to the Jordan Love era. Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a pick swap of first-round draft picks, a Day 3 pick swap, a second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick that will likely graduate to a first-round choice if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ total offensive snaps next season.

If you’re looking for a full list of the picks that the Packers own in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with how they acquired them, you can find that below.

Day 1 (Thursday)

13th - 1st round (via Jets in Rodgers trade)

Day 2 (Friday)

42nd - 2nd round (via Jets in Rodgers trade)

45th - 2nd round

78th - 3rd round

Day 3 (Saturday)

116th - 4th round

149th - 5th round

207th - 6th round (via Jets in Rodgers trade)

232nd - 7th round

235th - 7th round (via Rams in Corey Bojorquez trade)

242nd - 7th round (via Jaguars in Cole Van Lanen trade)

256th - 7th round (compensatory pick)

For the most part, general manager Brian Gutekunst is slated to make one selection in each round, with the second and seventh rounds being the exception. If you’re thinking to yourself, “There’s no way they turn in all those seventh-round picks,” though, let me remind you that Gutekunst did just that in the 2022 draft, which led to the selection of receiver Samori Toure, tackle Rasheed Walker, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and safety Tariq Carpenter.

Follow along with our draft content this week, which will include both previews and reviews of selections. Don’t hesitate to join our question and answer session on Thursday, either. Acme Packing Company’s draft analysts, Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke, will be answering your questions starting one hour before the 2023 NFL Draft begins: 7 PM ET on Thursday, April 27th.