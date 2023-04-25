Tuesday Cheese Curds: The end is here

Well, it’s over. Sort of.

Technically, Aaron Rodgers is not yet a Jet as of this writing. There are still a few perfunctory things to get done, but soon enough, we’ll actually be able to say “former Packers quarterback” when referring to the four-time MVP.

But even with those few small hurdles yet to overcome, it’s functionally done. The Green Bay chapter of the Aaron Rodgers story is at an end, but for the jersey retirement and unveiling of his name on the Lambeau Field facade, which will surely come, just as Mark Murphy has promised.

If you’re happy today, that’s great. If you’re conflicted, that’s understandable. If you think the Packers did Rodgers dirty these last few years, I think you have some data points, too, even if I don’t agree. But we can debate the whys and wherefores forever. Now that the end has come — or is about to come — and the Love era begins, that’s all that remains.

Rob Demovsky offers a good look at how we got here.

I think we need some space before we really start looking at Rodgers’ legacy, but this is a good version of that discussion.

Edge rusher seems to be in play early and throughout the draft for the Packers.

There are some opportunities to be had in the back portion of the Packers’ defense.

Here’s an analytics-based look at the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Always interesting to see how prospects choose to spend their time on draft week.