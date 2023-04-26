Packers Reacts Survey: A temperature check heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

We wanted to get a chance to poll our audience ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft and with the Aaron Rodgers trade inching toward being official, we figured there’s no better time to do it than now. Let us know what you think of the three questions we have for you this week in the comments below.

Question 1: What do you want to do with the 13th pick?

On Monday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said it was “important” that the team traded up from 15th to 13th overall in the pick swap portion of the Rodgers trade. Do you want the Packers to stick with the pick, use it in a trade up or trade down for more selections? If you need a refresher, these are the selections that Green Bay owns:

Round 1 — #13 (from NYJ)

Round 2 — #42 (from NYJ)

Round 2 — #45

Round 3 — #78

Round 4 — #116

Round 5 — #149

Round 6 — #207 (compensatory pick, from NYJ)

Round 7 — #232

Round 7 — #235 (from DET via LAR)

Round 7 — #242 (from JAX)

Round 7 — #256 (compensatory)

Question 2: Who do you think the pick is at #13?

If you asked me who the three most-likely names to be drafted by Green Bay are on Thursday, would say Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright, Iowa pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness and Clemson pass-rusher Myles Murphy. It seems like this range of the draft is where the tackle and edge rusher run is going to go, and these selections make the most sense with the pick swap in context. I don’t think Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be on the board at 13, but he’s a popular selection in that spot. If you voted “other” here, please let us know which name you would have liked to see on the poll.

Question 3: Which position do you most want to see selected on Day 1/Day 2?

Out of the options of edge rusher, safety, tight end and receiver, which position feels like the “most address” spot early in the draft to you? Personally, I think the tight end room is in the worst shape out of any position on the team (outside of kicker) and would rank edge rusher last on the list because Rashan Gary’s injury is temporary. Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins provided plenty of pass-rushing depth off the bench last season. I might be in the minority in thinking that, though.