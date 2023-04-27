How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

After months of waiting, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. After last year’s draft was held in Las Vegas, the 2023 edition is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, near the home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

While Green Bay Packers fans (and those of the New York Jets as well) continue to eagerly await news of a trade agreement regarding Aaron Rodgers, the annual selection meeting itself begins in prime time this evening. Green Bay enters the draft holding the 15th overall pick in round one and ten total picks overall, a solid haul for a team that finished last season at 8-9 and just outside the playoff hunt.

As in the past, Acme Packing Company will be providing live coverage of the draft all weekend, starting with the Live APC Draft Show during the first round on Thursday. Keep an eye out on Twitter (@acmepackingco) to participate in frequent Twitter Spaces and get signed in to the APC Discord as well, as our contributors will be around taking questions and discussing all of the picks, trades, and drama of the three-day event.

Day One: Thursday

Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Start time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 10 minutes per selection

Day Two: Friday

Rounds 2 & 3

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Start time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 7 minutes per selection (Round 2), 5 minutes per selection (Round 3)

Day Three: Saturday

Rounds 4 through 7

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Start time: 12:00 Noon Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 5 minutes per selection (Rounds 4 through 6), 4 minutes per selection (Round 7)