This week is Brian Gutekunst’s time to shine. The Green Bay Packers’ general manager got his week off to a great start by getting the Aaron Rodgers trade finalized, adding a second-round pick and a first-round pick swap for this weekend’s draft as well as a conditional first- or second-rounder for 2024 in the process. Now he gets to put the first few of those picks to use over the next few days.

Yes, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here, which will surely be welcome news for fans who are sick and tired of weeks of mock drafts and speculation. What the Packers will do with that 13th pick is still a matter of conjecture, but the smart money is on a couple of options: drafting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, an offensive tackle, or an edge rusher.

But while the picks the Packers added in this year’s draft are valuable, that extra pick in 2024 is valuable additional ammunition for the future, and it provides the Packers with useful insurance in the event that Jordan Love does not end up looking like the next great Packers quarterback. It’s far too early to look ahead to what the Packers will do next season, but at least they have given themselves options.

Keep it here throughout the day on Thursday during the run-up to the draft, and be sure to join us this evening for the APC Live Draft Show, which will be here at APC and on our YouTube channel!

