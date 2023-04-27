Reacts Results: Most Packers fans want a trade down, not trade up, in 1st round

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re just a few hours away from the 2023 NFL Draft starting up. To pass the time, here are your SB Nation Reacts results from this week while you count down the minutes until the Green Bay Packers are on the clock.

This result was from a national poll, not exclusive to Packers fans. With that being said, it probably will interest a lot of you here. 59 percent of fans think that Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — widely considered to be the top receiver in the class — is going to be on the board when Green Bay is on the clock tonight. The Packers haven’t picked a first-round receiver since Javon Walker back in 2002. Does that change today?

Only five percent of Packers fans think the team should trade up from the 13th overall pick. It’s a tight race between those who want to stick at 13 or trade back for a higher volume of picks, though. Either way, it will be interesting to analyze if general manager Brian Gutekunst actually needed to go through with the pick swap portion of the Aaron Rodgers trade based on the team’s actions tonight.

In a surprising turn of events, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright just edged out Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Packers fans’ most coveted prospect to target with the 13th overall pick. “Other” beat out the pair of edge rushers — Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness — in our polling.

There’s no question here. Tight end was voted as the position the Packers must address in the first two days of the draft by an overwhelming margin. It outgained edge rusher and receiver by a nearly three-to-one margin.

