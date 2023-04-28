 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Round 1 Recap: Thumbs up on Lukas Van Ness

Van Ness should have been expected, because he was the right selection

Penn State v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Acme Packing Company’s Tex Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda broke down the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in our most recent episode on the APC podcast feed. The Green Bay Packers made the semi-controversial selection of pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa, which some fans didn’t like due to pass-catchers available on the board.

Going into the draft, we tabbed Van Ness and Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright as the most likely picks to be selected by Green Bay after the team went through with their first-round pick swap with the Jets. Tune in to hear our thoughts on the selections, where the Packers might find value on Day 2 of the draft, if Darnell Wright’s availability might have changed the selection and if jumping the New England Patriots (who owned the 14th overall pick at the time) was worth the move up.

For reference, below are the results from the entire first round:

  1. CAR: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
  2. HOU: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  3. HOU: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
  4. IND: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  5. SEA: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  6. ARZ: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State
  7. LV: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
  8. ATL: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  9. PHI: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
  10. CHI: Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee (Packers visit)
  11. TEN: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
  12. DET: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
  13. GB: Lukas Van Ness: EDGE, Iowa
  14. PIT: Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia
  15. NYJ: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State (Packers visit)
  16. WAS: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
  17. NE: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  18. DET: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
  19. TB: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
  20. SEA: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  21. LAC: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
  22. BAL: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  23. MIN: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
  24. NYG: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
  25. BUF: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (Packers visit)
  26. DAL: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
  27. JAX: Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma
  28. CIN: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
  29. NO: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
  30. PHI: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
  31. KC: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State (Packers visit)

Our crew also live-streamed during the entire first round, which led to this big reaction when the Lions made the surprising selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Bibbs with the 12th overall pick, just ahead of the Packers’ selection. We also streamed the college film from Van Ness’ matchup against sixth overall pick Paris Johnson from last season, if you want to check that out.

If you want to hang out with our crew tomorrow, we’ll be going live on Twitter Spaces after the Packers make their picks. Find us at the Acme Packing Company Twitter feed.

