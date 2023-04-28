Round 1 Recap: Thumbs up on Lukas Van Ness

Acme Packing Company’s Tex Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda broke down the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in our most recent episode on the APC podcast feed. The Green Bay Packers made the semi-controversial selection of pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa, which some fans didn’t like due to pass-catchers available on the board.

Going into the draft, we tabbed Van Ness and Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright as the most likely picks to be selected by Green Bay after the team went through with their first-round pick swap with the Jets. Tune in to hear our thoughts on the selections, where the Packers might find value on Day 2 of the draft, if Darnell Wright’s availability might have changed the selection and if jumping the New England Patriots (who owned the 14th overall pick at the time) was worth the move up.

For reference, below are the results from the entire first round:

CAR: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama HOU: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State HOU: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama IND: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida SEA: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois ARZ: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State LV: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech ATL: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas PHI: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia CHI: Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee (Packers visit) TEN: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern DET: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama GB: Lukas Van Ness: EDGE, Iowa PIT: Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia NYJ: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State (Packers visit) WAS: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State NE: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon DET: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa TB: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh SEA: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State LAC: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU BAL: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College MIN: Jordan Addison, WR, USC NYG: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland BUF: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (Packers visit) DAL: Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan JAX: Anton Harrison, OL, Oklahoma CIN: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson NO: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson PHI: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia KC: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State (Packers visit)

Our crew also live-streamed during the entire first round, which led to this big reaction when the Lions made the surprising selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Bibbs with the 12th overall pick, just ahead of the Packers’ selection. We also streamed the college film from Van Ness’ matchup against sixth overall pick Paris Johnson from last season, if you want to check that out.

