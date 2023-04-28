 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers double down on tight ends, draft Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State at #78

The Packers added another body to the tight end room by selecting the small-school tight end to go with Luke Musgrave.

By Evan "Tex" Western
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Indiana State at South Dakota State Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers had three draft picks on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft. After selecting a pass rusher in round one, the team set its sights squarely on acquiring weapons for Jordan Love on Friday.

After adding tight end Luke Musgrave with the 42nd pick and wide receiver Jayden Reed at number 50, the Packers got another tight end with pick number 78 in round three. With that selection, Green Bay has chosen Tucker Kraft from South Dakota State University.

Kraft is yet another elite athlete like Musgrave, having posted a RAS of 9.68 at the 2023 NFL Combine. His 6-foot-5, 254-pound frame comes with 4.69 speed and excellent numbers all across the board.

Perhaps most importantly, Kraft can contribute early on as a run blocker as an in-line “Y” tight end, a spot where Musgrave will likely need some development to pitch in. This duo of tight ends sets up to be an exciting pairing for Jordan Love as the Packers likely make heavy use of 12 personnel groupings in 2023 and beyond.

Green Bay has now used all of its scheduled picks on day two of the draft, but there remains a possibility that the team could trade back into the latter part of the third round with the substantial day-three assets they still have. Stay tuned to APC for further updates.

